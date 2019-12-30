Top 10 pharmacy stories of 2019

Here are the 10 most popular pharmacy stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in 2019:

1. DEA raids some West Coast Kaiser Permanente pharmacies

Federal narcotics agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration raided several Kaiser Permanente pharmacies along the West Coast Sept. 18.

2. Walgreens to reduce number of in-store clinics

Walgreens plans to close its in-store health clinics to cut costs and will look to outside companies to provide medical services in its stores.

3. Walgreens' exit from health clinic business should serve as a warning to rivals

Walgreens' decision to close its wholly owned health clinics could serve as a warning to other retailers looking to start their own clinics, according to The Motley Fool.

4. CVS moving to change healthcare: A timeline since the Aetna acquisition

Since buying health insurer Aetna in November, CVS Health has emphasized holistic healthcare rather than just selling medicine. The company said it hopes its strategic shift will lead to healthier communities and lower healthcare costs.

5. The top insurers all have PBMs: Here's who they are

Pharmacy benefit managers stepped in to help manage prescription claims for insurers when coverage expanded under the ACA and with the creation of the Medicare Part D program.

6. Pharmacist salary across most common work settings

Pharmacists that work at general merchandise stores have the highest median salary per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

7. How CVS, Walgreens and Walmart health-focused stores compare

CVS Health, Walgreens and Walmart all have announced plans to invest more in face-to-face healthcare. Here is a breakdown of how their health-focused stores compare.

8. KKR makes formal offer to buy Walgreens

Private equity firm KKR & Co. made a formal offer Nov. 11 to buy Walgreens Boots Alliance in what would be the largest leveraged buyout in history.

9. Lawsuit sheds light on Amazon's pharmacy strategy

Amazon is looking to contract with health plans and employers to sell prescription drugs through PillPack, the online pharmacy it acquired last year, STAT reports, citing newly released court documents.

10. 20 most expensive drugs in the US in 2019

With a list price of $52,322 per month, Horizon Pharma's osteopetrosis drug Actimmune tops GoodRx's list of the 20 most expensive drugs in the U.S.

