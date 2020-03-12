The 10 most expensive drugs in the US

GoodRx — an online platform that provides users with coupons for price cuts on prescription drugs — put together a list of the 10 most expensive drugs in the U.S., taking into account both drugs that can be purchased at a pharmacy as well as those only a healthcare provider can administer.

The list ranks drugs by their annual cost for a typical course of therapy and are based on the drugs' list prices.

The 10 most expensive drugs in the U.S., according to GoodRx:

Zolgensma (Novartis) — $2,125,000



Myalept (Amryt Pharma) — $855,678



Luxturna (Spark Therapeutics) — $850,000



Folotyn (Acrotech Biopharma) — $779,067



Soliris (Alexion Pharmaceuticals) — $678,392



Blincyto (Amgen) — $672,968



Ravicti (Horizon Therapeutics) — $664,092



Lumizyme (Sanofi) — $643,243



Actimmune (Horizon Therapeutics) — $633,325



Takhzyro (Takeda Pharmaceuticals) — $591,035

