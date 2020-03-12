The 10 most expensive drugs in the US
GoodRx — an online platform that provides users with coupons for price cuts on prescription drugs — put together a list of the 10 most expensive drugs in the U.S., taking into account both drugs that can be purchased at a pharmacy as well as those only a healthcare provider can administer.
The list ranks drugs by their annual cost for a typical course of therapy and are based on the drugs' list prices.
The 10 most expensive drugs in the U.S., according to GoodRx:
- Zolgensma (Novartis) — $2,125,000
- Myalept (Amryt Pharma) — $855,678
- Luxturna (Spark Therapeutics) — $850,000
- Folotyn (Acrotech Biopharma) — $779,067
- Soliris (Alexion Pharmaceuticals) — $678,392
- Blincyto (Amgen) — $672,968
- Ravicti (Horizon Therapeutics) — $664,092
- Lumizyme (Sanofi) — $643,243
- Actimmune (Horizon Therapeutics) — $633,325
- Takhzyro (Takeda Pharmaceuticals) — $591,035
