The 10 most expensive drugs in the US

GoodRx — an online platform that provides users with coupons for price cuts on prescription drugs — put together a list of the 10 most expensive drugs in the U.S., taking into account both drugs that can be purchased at a pharmacy as well as those only a healthcare provider can administer. 

The list ranks drugs by their annual cost for a typical course of therapy and are based on the drugs' list prices. 

The 10 most expensive drugs in the U.S., according to GoodRx: 

  1. Zolgensma (Novartis) — $2,125,000

  2. Myalept (Amryt Pharma) — $855,678

  3. Luxturna (Spark Therapeutics) — $850,000

  4. Folotyn (Acrotech Biopharma) — $779,067

  5. Soliris (Alexion Pharmaceuticals) — $678,392

  6. Blincyto (Amgen) — $672,968

  7. Ravicti (Horizon Therapeutics) — $664,092

  8. Lumizyme (Sanofi) — $643,243

  9. Actimmune (Horizon Therapeutics) — $633,325

  10. Takhzyro (Takeda Pharmaceuticals) — $591,035

