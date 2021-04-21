Survey: Half of Ohio pharmacists don’t have enough time to safely perform job

Half of Ohio pharmacists said they do not have adequate time to perform their job safely, with pharmacists who work for retail pharmacy chains or grocery chains being more likely to report this, according to survey results released April 20 by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

In July, the board collected 4,159 survey responses from pharmacists working in a variety of settings about their workload.

The survey found half of respondents said the workload to staff ratio does not allow them to safely and effectively provide for patients. Half also said they did not have time to take breaks during their shifts.

Additionally, 11 percent of pharmacists reported regularly filling more than 75 prescriptions per hour.

Pharmacists who work for retail pharmacy chains or grocery chains were more likely to have longer shits, with 10 percent of respondents who work for retail pharmacy chains saying they work shifts longer than 13 hours.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy voted unanimously April 20 to create a committee focused on addressing the concerns revealed by the survey, according to NBC News.

