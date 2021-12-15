RWJBarnabas Health opens retail pharmacy

Jersey City Medical Center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, has opened a retail pharmacy, according to a Dec. 14 article from the Hudson Reporter.

The Barnabas Health Retail Pharmacy — part of Jersey City Medical Center's satellite emergency department and RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group — is at the hospital's Bayonne (N.J.) campus and aims to offer convenient service for patients after a doctor's appointment or emergency department visit.

"As part of Jersey City Medical Center's focus on healing, enhancing and investing in Hudson County, the addition of the Barnabas Health Retail Pharmacy at our Bayonne facility will enhance the patient experience," said Michael Prilutsky, the hospital's president and CEO. "The entire facility is designed to create a seamless patient experience. After seeing your physician, you can stop at the pharmacy, and before you even leave the building you will have everything you need following a single visit."

The pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.