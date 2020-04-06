Rite Aid to hire 5,000, offers 'pandemic pay'

Rite Aid plans to hire 5,000 full-time and part-time employees across the country in response to increased demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said April 6.

The positions will include cashiers, pharmacy technicians and distribution center associates.

Rite Aid said it has created a "pandemic pay" policy so that if any employees contract COVID-19, they are guaranteed pay. All hourly and salaried employees have also received raises, Rite Aid said.



Read the full news release here.

