Pharmacist becomes Philadelphia hospital CEO

Paige Twenter -

Former health system pharmacy leader Shawn Parekh, PharmD, recently became CEO of a Philadelphia hospital. 

On Jan. 9, Dr. Parekh took the helm of Roxborough Memorial Hospital after serving as the chief pharmacy officer and vice president of Philadelphia-based Temple Health. Former roles include pharmacy director of a Kansas medical center, health system director for Philadelphia's Jefferson Health and chief pharmacy officer for Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings. 

Dr. Parekh joins a small group of hospital CEOs across the U.S. with pharmacy backgrounds.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles