Pharmacist becomes Philadelphia hospital CEO

Former health system pharmacy leader Shawn Parekh, PharmD, recently became CEO of a Philadelphia hospital.

On Jan. 9, Dr. Parekh took the helm of Roxborough Memorial Hospital after serving as the chief pharmacy officer and vice president of Philadelphia-based Temple Health. Former roles include pharmacy director of a Kansas medical center, health system director for Philadelphia's Jefferson Health and chief pharmacy officer for Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings.

Dr. Parekh joins a small group of hospital CEOs across the U.S. with pharmacy backgrounds.