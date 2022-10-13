Novavax's prototype vaccine effective against omicron variants, study finds

In a late-stage trial, Novavax's prototype COVID-19 vaccine increased neutralizing antibody titers up to 34 times higher than primary vaccination among adults, with a "significant boost" against omicron variants and subvariants BA.1, BA.2 and BA.5.

In the same study, one booster shot increased neutralizing titers 2.7-fold among teenagers between 12 and 17 years old, Novavax said Oct. 12.

The vaccine-maker, which began distributing its COVID-19 vaccine after gaining the FDA and CDC's authorization in July, said the prototype booster doses were well tolerated and side effects were mainly mild to moderate.