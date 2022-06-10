Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine could be postponed

Four days before an FDA panel endorsed the Novavax vaccine 21-0, the biotech company informed the FDA of changes to its manufacturing process, according to CNBC.

An FDA spokesperson told CNBC the agency will review the information, as it is set to vote on the vaccine's emergency use authorization.

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, Novavax isn't mRNA-based — a component that was shown to be more effective at protecting against COVID-19. With a 90 percent efficacy rate, the potential fourth option for a vaccine was also clinically tested before the omicron variant swept across the U.S.

Before Novavax is rolled out, the FDA and CDC will have to authorize it.