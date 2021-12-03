Most effective COVID-19 boosters are mRNA vaccines, study shows

The COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna are most effective at boosting antibody levels among fully vaccinated adults, according to a study published Dec. 2 in The Lancet.

The study, which took place in the U.K. over the summer, involved 2,878 adults ages 30 and older. Researchers analyzed the safety and efficacy of seven vaccines administered to participants after they received two initial doses of either AstraZeneca's vaccine or Pfizer's vaccine. The seven vaccines were produced by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Valneva and Curevac.

Four key findings: