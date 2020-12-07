Moderna COVID-19 vaccine antibodies last for 3 months, interim data shows

Trial participants who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine still had elevated antibodies three months after their second dose, according to data published in a letter to the editor of the New England Journal of Medicine.

The data, published Dec. 4, showed that all 34 participants who received the vaccine in Moderna's phase 1 trial had antibodies that declined over time but remained high three months after receiving their second dose.

"These data give us further optimism to expect that the high level of efficacy recently demonstrated by mRNA-1273 to prevent COVID-19 disease will be durable," Tal Zaks, MD, PhD, Moderna's chief medical officer, said in a press release.

Moderna's vaccine, called mRNA-1273, is administered in two shots 28 days apart. It will be reviewed by the FDA Dec. 17 and could receive emergency use authorization shortly thereafter.

