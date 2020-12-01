FDA meeting for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine set for Dec. 17

The FDA's vaccine committee will meet Dec. 17 to discuss Moderna's request for emergency approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the agency said Nov. 30.

The FDA will make the background materials, such as the meeting agenda and committee roster, available to the public no later than two business days before the meeting.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee doesn't make the final decision on whether to authorize a vaccine, but provides guidance to the agency following the public discussion.

Moderna submitted its application for emergency approval Nov. 30. The FDA said the amount of time before the meeting will allow the agency to thoroughly evaluate the data submitted by Moderna so it can hold a "robust" discussion. The agency will livestream the meeting on its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

