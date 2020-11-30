Canada bans export of some drugs to US

Canada's health minister has blocked the distribution of some prescription drugs outside of the country to avoid shortages in response to a U.S. rule allowing pharmacies and wholesalers to import drugs from Canada, NPR reported.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu signed an order Nov. 27 to limit bulk exports of prescription drugs, saying it will help protect Canada's drug supply. The U.S. rule to allow drug importation is set to take effect Nov. 30.

The Canadian government has said it won't comply with the U.S. rule if it causes or worsens drug shortages, NPR reported. Canada may require drugmakers to first assess the potential for shortages before they sell to the U.S.

Ms. Hajdu didn't name any specific drugs to be blocked, and a Health Canada spokesperson told NPR the order will only apply to drug categories subject to shortage reporting, not over-the-counter drugs.

