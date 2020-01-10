Massachusetts biotech to cut a third of staff

Solid Biosciences, a Cambridge-Mass.-based drugmaker focused on developing treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, plans to cut a third of its staff to focus its efforts on one drug, the company announced Jan. 9.

The structural changes include the departure of the company's COO, Alvaro Amorrortu, and CMO, Jorge Quiroz, MD. Both will continue as advisers to Solid.

The cuts are intended to create a "leaner company focused on advancing SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy," the company said.

"We believe SGT-001 holds great potential for the treatment of Duchenne, and in order to effectively evaluate its potential for patients, we made some difficult choices to focus our resources and help extend our cash runway," said Ilan Ganot, CEO, president and co-founder of Solid.

A trial for SGT-001 was placed on clinical hold by the FDA in November 2019, and Solid said it will focus on determining how to address the clinical hold and resume the trial.

Other research and development efforts will be stopped while Solid works to advance SGT-001.

The cuts will cause a reduction in corporate expenses and are expected to extend the cash runway into 2021.

