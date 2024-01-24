Majority of patients maintain weight loss after stopping medication, study reveals

After discontinuing the use of semaglutide and liraglutide weight-loss medications, a majority of patients were able to maintain the same weight they were at when halting the use — or even continued to lose additional weight after one year, a new study revealed.

The research, published Jan. 23 in Epic Research, focused on the outcomes of 20,274 patients who were prescribed semaglutide and 17,733 patients prescribed liraglutide, who lost at least five pounds while taking it.

Sustained weight loss slightly differed for the drugs — 56.2% of patients prescribed semaglutide kept the weight off one year after discontinuation of the drug, while that same outcome was 55.7% of patients who took liraglutide.

While the majority were able to maintain their weight or shed additional pounds, some did not, and the outcomes differed by medication type.

One year after discontinuation of semaglutide medications, 17.7% regained all the weight they had lost while on the medication, and some even gained additional weight. For liraglutide, 18.7% entirely regained their weight one year after halting use.