Joint Commission revises compounding rules for hospitals

The Joint Commission has updated medication compounding requirements for hospitals to better align with national practice standards, the organization said Aug. 21.

The updated requirements are part of the "medication management" and "national patient safety goal" elements of performance. Revisions include requiring pharmacists to supervise all compounding, packaging and dispensing activities (except in urgent situations) and ensuring the hospital develops and implements policies for sterile medication compounding.

The updated requirements take effect Jan. 1.



