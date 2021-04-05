J&J to oversee COVID-19 vaccine production at plant where 15M doses ruined

HHS has directed Johnson & Johnson to oversee COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing at a Maryland Emergent BioSolutions plant after 15 million doses were ruined there because of an ingredient mix-up, The New York Times reported April 5.

Emergent said that it still owns and operates the plant in Baltimore, but Johnson & Johnson will be in charge of overseeing COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing.

"Emergent’s top priority continues to be the strengthening of the supply chain for Johnson & Johnson’s vitally needed Covid-19 vaccine. We have been working closely with Johnson & Johnson and welcome the additional oversight and support at our Bayview facility," Emergent CEO Robert Craimer said in an April 4 news release.

Emergent said it's still on track with its manufacturing agreements related to COVID-19 vaccines.

The 15 million doses were ruined after workers mixed up ingredients for Johnson & Johnson's and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines. AstraZeneca had also contracted with Emergent to make its vaccines there, but HHS has ordered Emergent to stop making the AstraZeneca vaccine at that plant to avoid further mistakes, the Times reported. HHS said it would help AstraZeneca look for an alternate site.

The error has delayed future shipments of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in the U.S. while the FDA investigates how the error occurred.

