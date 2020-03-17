German drugmaker announces 2nd CEO change in 5 days

CureVac AG, a Germany-based drugmaker with a U.S. headquarters in Boston, is changing CEOs for the second CEO time in five days, according to the Boston Business Journal.

The biotech company, which is developing a vaccine for COVID-19, abruptly transitioned control of the company from CEO Daniel Menichella to company founder Ingmar Hoerr on March 11.

Then on March 16, the company said Mr. Hoerr had taken an immediate leave of absence for medical reasons, and Franz-Werner Haas, the current COO, would temporarily take over.

CureVac didn't disclose Mr. Hoerr's medical condition but said it was not caused by COVID-19. The company didn't disclose the length of Mr. Hoerr's leave of absence.

The transition came shortly after a German newspaper reported that President Donald Trump had attempted to bribe CureVac to conduct its research in the U.S.

In response to reports of President Trump's attempt to lure the company to the U.S., CureVac said Sunday that it "abstains from commenting on speculations and rejects allegations about offers for acquisition of the company or its technology."

