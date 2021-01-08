Fujifilm to spend $2B on new US manufacturing site

Fujifilm will spend $2 billion on a new cell culture production site in the U.S., the Tokyo-based company announced Jan. 6.

The site will be built near an existing Fujifilm manufacturing site, and production is expected to begin in the spring of 2025. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, a partnership between Fujifilm Corp. and Mitsubishi Corp., will operate the facility.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, which has manufacturing facilities in Texas and North Carolina, has not yet disclosed in which state the new site will be built. At the time of publication, the company had not responded to Becker's Hospital Review's request to determine which state will house the facility.

"We are leveraging our strengths in process development and manufacturing for a wide range of biopharmaceuticals such as antibodies, recombinant proteins, gene therapies and vaccines," Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies President and CEO Martin Meeson said in a news release. "We are uniquely placed to support our customer supply chain needs providing end to end services from small to large scale bulk drug substance production, through to fill-finish and final packing."

More articles on pharmacy:

What more pharmacy deserts amid the pandemic means for public health

Dozens of non-healthcare workers vaccinated at L.A. site intended for providers only

Walgreens Q1 earnings exceed expectations, fueled by more pharmacy sales

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.