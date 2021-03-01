Florida expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines at retail pharmacies, physician offices

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Feb. 26 allowing retail pharmacies and physician's offices to give COVID-19 vaccines to people under age 65 with comorbidities that put them at high risk of contracting the virus, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

People under age 65 with comorbidities had previously only been able to receive a vaccine in Florida through hospitals. Hospitals were allowed to decide which conditions to include in its eligibility list.

Florida health systems have included people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, solid organ transplant patients, obesity, pregnancy, a history of smoking and Type 2 diabetes on its list of those eligible for a vaccine under age 65, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Now, people under 65 with comorbidities can receive the vaccine at retail pharmacies and physician's offices in addition to hospitals. The executive order didn't include state or county-run vaccination sites.

Read the full article here.

