CVS in 2021: A timeline of key events

From appointing leaders to forging partnerships to launching initiatives, here is a timeline of key moves CVS made in 2021, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

Jan. 12: CVS Health partnered with Boca Raton, Fla.-based Cancer Treatment Centers of America to expand patients' access to at-home chemotherapy services.

Jan. 14: CVS Health launched a new voice-powered home care monitoring system designed to protect seniors living at home.

Jan. 21: CVS Health hired Kyu Rhee, MD, as senior vice president and chief medical officer of Aetna.



Jan. 25: Michelle Peluso became CVS Health's first chief customer officer.

Feb. 8: Laurie Havanec became CVS Health's chief people officer, succeeding Lisa Baccia, who retired after 16 years with the company.

Feb. 11: CVS Health hired Kelly Munsona as president of Aetna Medicaid.

Feb. 16: Eva Boratto, CVS Health's CFO and executive vice president, revealed the company's plans to reduce its office space by 30 percent as part of a cost-savings initiative.

March 31: CVS Caremark, the company's pharmacy benefit manager arm, said it is continuing and expanding its contract with the federal government's Service Benefit Plan (also known as the Federal Employees Health Benefits Plan) to include specialty pharmacy coverage.

April 19: Aetna and CVS launched a co-branded health plan offering expanded healthcare resources to the St. Louis and Southern California markets.

April 22: Kathryn Metcalfe became CVS Health's new senior vice president and chief communications officer.

April 29: CVS Health unveiled its new $100 million venture fund, which will fund projects and innovations from digital healthcare and tech companies.

April 30: CVS Health expanded Project Health, its community-based program that provides free health screenings to people without regular access to healthcare, by adding 14 new metro markets and four new mobile units.

May 20: CVS Health launched a business to help connect people to clinical trials and make the trials more efficient.

May 28: Shawn Guertin, former CFO of Aetna, became CVS Health's CFO.

Aug. 4: CVS Health and Aetna said they will enter the ACA individual insurance marketplace in eight states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Texas.

Aug. 10: Aetna unveiled its new virtual primary care service for self-funded employers powered by Teladoc Health.

Aug. 23: CVS Health announced its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all employees who interact with patients or are corporate workers.

Sept. 17: CVS Health partnered with drugmaker Novo Nordisk to pilot a nutrition coaching program intended to support people with obesity.

Sept. 24: CVS Health held a one-day virtual career event to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs.

Oct. 18: ​​CVS Health welcomed Joneigh Khaldun, MD, as its vice president and chief health equity officer.

Oct. 25: CVS Health launched a $25 million ad campaign intended to show how its products and services can make a healthy lifestyle more attainable.

Nov. 18: CVS Health welcomed Prem Shah, PharmD, as its first chief pharmacy officer.

Nov. 30: CVS began offering Spoken Rx — a feature that reads patients their prescription information aloud — across all of its pharmacy locations.

Dec. 2: CVS Health and Microsoft established a strategic partnership focused on digital health and personalized care.