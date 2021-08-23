CVS Health, Aetna announce employee COVID-19 vaccination requirements

CVS Health employees, including those at Aetna, have until Oct. 31 to get vaccinated if they interact with patients or are a corporate worker.

The company announced Aug. 23 that pharmacists qualify for an extended deadline of Nov. 30 because of the volume of employees.

"From the start of the pandemic, our decision-making process has been driven by health, safety and science," said Karen Lynch, CVS Health president and CEO. "While the vast majority of our employees have chosen to be vaccinated, this decision is in direct response to the dramatic rise in cases among the unvaccinated."

Other roles are being reviewed and may also require vaccination in accordance with public health and guidance.