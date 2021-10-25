CVS launches $25M ad campaign to showcase its health services

CVS Health launched a $25 million ad campaign to show how its products and services can make a healthy lifestyle more attainable, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 25.

Over the next two months, ads will run across television, streaming platforms, social media, radio and digital media. The campaign is CVS Health's largest ad investment in a two-month period, according to Michelle Peluso, the company's executive vice president and chief customer officer.

Ms. Peluso said the campaign was created after company research showed Americans often understand the concept of "healthy" to be overwhelming or out of reach. She said people "want to take control of their health, but healthier feels unattainable."

The ads show people making simple choices for a healthier life, such as going on walks or taking a loved one to get a vaccine.



Ms. Peluso said the campaign also showcases how CVS is positioning itself as a healthcare disruptor. It describes the company's efforts to grow services such as telehealth and kidney care.