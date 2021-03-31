CVS Caremark expands federal contract to offer specialty pharmacy coverage

CVS Caremark, the company's pharmacy benefit manager arm, is continuing and expanding its contract with the federal government's Service Benefit Plan (also known as the Federal Employees Health Benefits Plan) to include specialty pharmacy coverage, CVS announced March 31.

The expanded contract will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022, and will include specialty pharmacy coverage along with the retail, mail and clinical pharmacy services already included in the current contract.

The company said it has assigned more than 700 of its Service Benefit Plan-focused CVS Caremark employees to work on delivering the expanded coverage.

