CVS names president of Aetna Medicaid

CVS Health named Kelly Munson the president of Aetna Medicaid, the company said Feb. 11.

In the role, Ms. Munson will oversee the unit's business strategy, operations and growth. Aetna Medicaid serves about 2.6 million members across 16 states.

Prior to joining CVS, Ms. Munson was the executive vice president and chief Medicaid officer for WellCare Health Plans. She spent 14 years with WellCare.

