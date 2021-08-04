Aetna, CVS to enter ACA marketplace in 5 states

Aetna and CVS Health will be available to ACA individual insurance marketplace consumers in five states for 2022 coverage.

The first Aetna CVS Health hybrid-branded product will be available in Nevada, Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Missouri, according to a series of Aug. 4 news releases.

Plan benefits will include no-cost or low-cost access to certain CVS MinuteClinic locations, 90-day refills, prescription deliveries and telemedicine services.

"With the combined strength of Aetna and CVS Health, we're uniquely positioned to provide greater value for consumers, particularly the millions of Amercians who are uninsured or underinsured," Aetna President Dan Finke said in the statement.