CVS Health launches $100M digital innovation fund

CVS Health on April 29 unveiled its new $100 million venture fund, which will fund projects and innovations from digital healthcare and tech companies.

CVS Health Ventures will focus on building collaborations with early-stage companies breaking into digital healthcare and looking to make services more accessible and affordable.

CVS has already made more than 20 direct investments through the CVS Aetna businesses, which include Unite Us, a tech platform that connects healthcare and social services point-of-care diagnostic platform LumiraDx.

"We have deep experience investing in innovative companies," said Josh Flum, executive vice president of enterprise strategy and business development at CVS Health, according to the news release. "We will build on this experience by providing capital to our start-up and venture partners and helping them scale more rapidly through commercial relationships with our business units."

