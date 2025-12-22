Samsung Biologics to buy 1st US drug plant for $280M

Samsung Biologics has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Human Genome Sciences from GSK, securing its first U.S.-based manufacturing site.

The Rockville, Md., facility includes two current good manufacturing practice-compliant plants with a combined 60,000 liters of drug substance capacity, according to a Dec. 22 news release. Samsung Biologics plans to expand the site’s capacity and upgrade its technology while continuing to produce existing products.

The $280 million acquisition is expected to close toward the end of the first quarter of 2026.