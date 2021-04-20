Aetna, CVS launch co-branded health plan

The Aetna Connected Plan with CVS Health is the latest joint venture to offer expanded healthcare resources to the St. Louis and Southern California markets.

The plan combines Aetna's network with access to a variety of pharmacy and retail services at CVS Health locations, including MinuteClinics and HealthHubs, according to two press releases.

Businesses with 101 to 300 employees have access to the plan, which will become effective in June or July, depending on the market.

More articles on payers:

Biden administration revokes billions in Texas Medicaid funding

UnitedHealth profit nears $5B in Q1

Avalere founder to head up JPMorgan healthcare innovation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.