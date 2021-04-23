CVS names new chief communications officer

Kathryn Metcalfe on April 22 became CVS Health's new senior vice president and chief communications officer.

Ms. Metcalfe will be responsible for all internal, external, crisis and reputation communications across the organization.

She has served as CVS Health's chief communications officer before, from February 2019 to January 2020. She first joined the company in 2016 as Aetna's chief communications officer and led communications around the health plan's integration with CVS Health.

Ms. Metcalfe has extensive leadership experience in healthcare communication, having led the corporate affairs or communications departments for Bristol-Myers Squibb, Deloitte, Pfizer’s diversified businesses and Novartis.

