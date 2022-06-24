CDC OKs Moderna vaccine for children 6-17

Children between 6 and 17 now have a second option to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after the CDC joined the FDA in authorizing Moderna's vaccine, according to a June 24 press release.

The decision comes one day after an advisory panel voted 15-0 to recommend clearing another step for a potential second option for the youth population. A week before, an FDA panel voted 22-0 June 14 recommending Moderna's vaccine for children as young as 6.

Both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines are authorized nationally for Americans as young as 6 months old.