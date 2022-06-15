FDA panel recommends Moderna vaccine for children 6 and older

After a daylong meeting, an FDA panel voted 22-0 June 14 recommending the Moderna vaccine for children as young as 6, according to Politico.

If the agency's commissioner signs off on the recommendation and the data passes CDC inspection, children could sport Moderna on their vaccine cards as early as next week, according to USA Today.

The decision comes months after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for 6-year-olds and up, and about four weeks after the FDA authorized Pfizer's booster shot for children 5 to 11.

Current CDC data reports 71 percent of 5- to 11-year-olds and 75.2 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The FDA is meeting June 15 to deliberate on Moderna's vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. The latest data, which was pre-omicron, shows the vaccine to be "safe and effective" with an efficacy rate of 77 percent for 6- to 11-year-olds and 93 percent for 12- to 17-year-olds, according to Politico.