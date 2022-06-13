2 updates on COVID-19 vaccine candidates for kids under 6 years

The FDA unveiled promising data for two COVID-19 vaccine candidates for children under 6 years.

1. Pfizer-BioNTech's three-dose vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old prevented symptomatic disease in clinical trials, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In a study data review by the FDA, U.S. health regulators found the risk of adverse effects were comparable to older age groups, according to the Journal.

2. The FDA deemed Moderna's vaccine "safe and effective" for 6-month-old to 5-year-old children, the Washington Post reported.

Moderna's two-dose vaccine candidate promoted lower adverse reactions compared to children in other age groups, with the exception of fever, which affected 21 percent to 26 percent of children after either dose, according to the agency's report.

The FDA will meet June 15 to discuss each vaccine's results.