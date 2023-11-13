CarelonRx: How pharmacists can provide high-quality care during a busy holiday season

We're all often guilty of it. Being so busy that we begin to rush. I often need to take a figurative and literal breath to remember why I – and I'm sure many of us – became pharmacists in the first place: to help people lead healthier lives.

However, there are a few steps we can take as pharmacists to elevate patient care and contribute to whole health. This is especially important during the busy holiday season when we see spikes in illness as cold weather sets in and people gather indoors.

As pharmacists, we know there's usually only one of us behind the counter. The line stretches with 10 or more patients waiting. A patient needs their prescription filled urgently, while another needs to update their insurance information, and the phone's incessant ringing adds to the chaos. We're faced with complex medication administrations, high patient loads, and dozens of daily medication reviews.

I recently found myself thinking of ways pharmacists can improve care during this season, when I thought, "What better way to understand this idea than by conversing with the patients themselves."

As a pharmacist at CarelonRx, Carelon's pharmacy benefit manager, I reached out to our patients to hear about their experiences interacting with pharmacists across various settings (insurance, hospital, retail, etc.) and to ask for their advice.

Here are their five tips I found most helpful for pharmacists to provide high-quality patient care during the holiday season:

Listen. Martha*, an elderly patient battling multiple chronic conditions and who gets out of her house once a month to pick up her medications from the pharmacy. She always appreciates when a pharmacist takes time to listen to her concerns and then performs a thorough review of her medications. Supply resources. Jack* no longer has reliable transportation to the pharmacy. He used an Uber to pick up his prescription, but that's not a feasible long-term solution because it can be expensive. He says it would be helpful for a pharmacist to provide community resources so he can stay adherent to his medications. Simplify instructions. Consider the case of Mark*, who finds it challenging to manage his medication schedule. Simplify instructions for complex regiments and provide pill organizers or smartphone apps that help patients keep track. Increase cultural sensitivity. Respect diverse backgrounds. Take a moment to learn about any cultural or religious practices that might impact a patient's medication adherence. This sensitivity can go a long way. Practice self-care. This tip is from me, not a patient. If we don't take care of ourselves, we can't take care of our patients. Find moments for you – take an actual lunch break, step away from email on weekends, find time to exercise and clear your head, and rejuvenate with your families and friends in the evenings. We can only treat our patients as well as we treat ourselves.

These are certainly easier said than done. As we step into this demanding season, I hope you’ll each join me in finding small ways in our day-to-day roles to further enhance patient care.

Ami Bhatt, PharmD, is staff vice president of clinical pharmacy services at CarelonRx, part of Elevance Health.



*Patients names have been changed to protect privacy.