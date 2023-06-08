ASHP awards 30 hospital pharmacy leaders, workers

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists honored 41 members as 2023 Fellows for their "excellence in pharmacy practice," the organization said June 8.

The fellows were awarded because of their ongoing contributions to the field for at least 10 years, active involvement in their ASHP positions and commitment to educating practitioners and others.

Here are the 2023 fellows who work at hospitals and health systems, listed in alphabetical order:

Kathleen Baldwin, PharmD. Clinical Care Pharmacist Practitioner at Baptist Medical Center South (Jacksonville, Fla.).

Nicholas Bennett, PharmD. Manager of Antimicrobial and Diagnostic Advisement Program at Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.).

Kelly Bobo, PharmD. Clinical Pharmacy Manager of Le Bonheur Children's Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.).

Laura Butkievich, PharmD. Pharmacy Manager of Formulary Utilization, Quality and Regulatory of University at Missouri Health Care (Columbia).

Ruth Cassidy, PharmD. Senior Vice President of Clinical Support Services and Chief Pharmacy Officer at SBH Health System (New York City).

Angela Cheng-Lai, PharmD. Clinical Pharmacy Manager of Montefiore Medical Center (New York City).

Michelle Corrado, PharmD. System Director of Pharmacy Business Operations at Lifespan (Providence, R.I.).

Megan Corrigan, PharmD. Director of Pharmacy Services and Director of Emergency Management at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital (Downers Grove, Ill.).

Christopher Crank, PharmD. Clinical Pharmacist of Rush Copley Medical Center (Aurora, Ill.).

Travis Dick, PharmD. Director of Clinical Pharmacy Practice, Research and Education at University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center.

Ashley Duty, PharmD. Director of Inpatient Pharmacy Operations at Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

Jordan Dow, PharmD. Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer of Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee).

Amy Dzierba, PharmD. Clinical Pharmacy Manager of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City).

Rena Gosser, PharmD. Medication Optimization Pharmacist for Population Health at UW Medicine (Seattle).

Denise Kelley, PharmD. Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist of Ascension Seton Medical Center (Austin, Texas).

Randall Knoebel, PharmD. Pharmacy Director of Health Analytics and Drug Policy at UChicago Medicine.

Maari Loy, PharmD. Pharmacy Operations Senior Manager of Essentia Health (Fargo, N.D.).

Margaret (Peggy) Malovrh, PharmD. Clinical Coordinator of Sparrow Hospital (Lansing, Mich.).

Andrew Mays, PharmD. Clinical Pharmacy Specialist of Nutrition Support at University of Mississippi Medical Center (Jackson).

Kimberly Mehta, PharmD. Director of Value Based Population Health Pharmacy and Quality Enablement at Highmark Health (Pittsburgh).

Doug Meyer. Director of Pharmacy Service of Meridian Park Medical Center (Tualatin, Ore.).

Janet Mighty. Director of Investigational Drug Services at Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore).

Hesham Mourad, PharmD. Senior Pharmacy Manager of Acute and Ambulatory Care System at Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville, Fla.).

Megan Musselman, PharmD. Clinical Pharmacist of North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital.

Ryan Naseman, PharmD. Senior Director of Pharmacy Services at University of Kentucky Healthcare (Lexington).

Amy Potts, PharmD. Program Director of Quality, Safety and Education at Vanderbilt's Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital (Nashville, Tenn.).

Rachel Root, PharmD. PGY1 Residency Program Director of Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis).

Kate Schaafsma, PharmD. Pharmacy Director of the Community Hospital Division at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee).

Amy Sipe. Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist at Kansas City (Mo.) VA Medical Center.

Samaneh Wilkinson, PharmD. HSPAL Residency Director of the University of Kansas Health System (Lenexa).