AbbVie reportedly in talks to sell $5B women's health portfolio

AbbVie is reportedly in talks to sell its $5 billion women's health portfolio it acquired through its $63 billion purchase of Allergan last May, Endpoints News reported March 16.

Unnamed sources told Reuters that AbbVie is working with Morgan Stanley to auction off the portfolio in order to pay off debt and focus on new areas, according to Endpoints News. The portfolio includes the Lo Loestrin Fe birth control pill.

CVC Capital Partners, a private equity firm, is reportedly looking to purchase the women's health portfolio for its portfolio company, Theramex.

Allergan tried to sell the unit in 2018, but scrapped plans several months before the AbbVie acquisition was finalized, Endpoints News reported.

A spokesperson for AbbVie told Endpoints News: "We don't comment on rumors."

Read the full article here.

