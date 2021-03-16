CDC: Most people return for second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Most people who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from either Pfizer or Moderna have gotten their second dose on time, according to research published by the CDC March 15, The Hill reported.

During the first two months of the U.S. vaccination campaign, 95 percent of people completed their two-dose vaccinations within the FDA-recommended time period, the CDC said.

But the agency noted that most people prioritized for the vaccine at that time were healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents, who likely had better access to their second doses because they're more likely to have been vaccinated at work or their residence, The Hill reported.

"As priority groups broaden, adherence to the recommended dosing interval might decrease," the CDC said.

The FDA authorized Pfizer's vaccine to be given in two doses 21 days apart and Moderna's vaccine to be given in two doses 28 days apart. But the CDC has said there can be up to 42 days between doses in emergency situations.



The CDC recommended that public health officials work to understand the causes of missed second doses, The Hill reported.

