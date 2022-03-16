5 hospitals, systems opening pharmacies

Five health systems and hospitals that have opened pharmacies or announced plans to since March 6: 

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will open a pharmacy in Ely, Minn., March 21. 

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health has launched a specialty pharmacy program in Niagara County, N.Y.

St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo., part of SCL Health, has opened a new, 10,000-square-foot pharmacy, local NBC affiliate KKCO reported. 

Boston Children's Hospital has partnered with Shields Health Solutions to establish a specialty pharmacy at the hospital.

Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Mo., purchased Bradford Pharmacy in West Plains and has rebranded the facility to Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy, Ozark Radio News reported. 

