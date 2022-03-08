Boston Children's establishes specialty pharmacy

Boston Children's Hospital has partnered with Shields Health Solutions to establish a specialty pharmacy at the hospital.

The collaboration to create Boston Children's Pharmacy, located across the street from the hospital, will expand access to specialty drugs for pediatric patients with complex chronic conditions and offer support services, such as specialty pharmacy liaisons who work with patients and their families to assist with health insurance prior authorizations or securing financial assistance to pay for medications, according to a March 8 news release.

The hospital's specialty pharmacy will also increase the availability for onsite treatment options.

Shields is a specialty pharmacy integrator and care provider that assists with pharmacy development, growth and management. They currently partner with more than 70 U.S. health systems.