4 notes for clinicians on the newly revised immunization schedules

Immunization schedules have been revised for U.S. adults and children as of Feb. 10 for 2023 with new guidelines for COVID-19; measles, mumps and rubella; hepatitis B; and pneumococcal vaccination.

Aside from the addition of routine vaccination recommendations for both adults and children for COVID-19, the American Academy of Family Physicians published highlights from the new immunization schedules, including:

Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 65 and older, as well as those who are regularly in close contact with severely immunocompromised individuals.

A newly licensed measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, Priorix, was added to the table of trade names for vaccines.

A newly licensed 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, known as Vaxneuvance, was also added.

A three-dose vaccine of PreHevbrio for prevention of hepatitis B was added, but is not recommended for pregnant individuals.

Further information for clinicians about the immunization schedules can be found here.