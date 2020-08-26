11 recent pharma industry transactions
Eleven transactions between pharmaceutical companies in the last month, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals buys startup drugmaker for $52M
San Diego-based Acadia Pharmaceuticals has agreed to purchase CerSci, a Dallas-based startup drugmaker for $52 million to acquire a pain drug CerSci has been developing. If the drug succeeds, CerSci may receive up to an additional $887 in payments, according to a news release.
- Bristol Myers Squibb agrees to buy cancer drugmaker for undisclosed sum
Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to buy Forbius, a drugmaker that focuses on cancer and fibrotic diseases, for an undisclosed sum. Bristol Myers Squibb said the transaction includes an upfront payment and future success-based milestone payments.
- Takeda to sell OTC drug business to US private equity firm for $2.37B
Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical has agreed to sell its over-the-counter drug business to Blackstone Group, a U.S. private equity firm, for $2.37 billion.
- J&J to acquire Momenta Pharma for $6.5B
Johnson & Johnson has agreed to buy Cambridge, Mass.-based Momenta Pharmaceuticals for $6.5 billion, a move to strengthen the drugmaker's portfolio of autoimmune disease treatments.
- Gilead extends oncology partnership with Tango Therapeutics, scales deal up to $6B
Gilead has expanded its contract with Tango Therapeutics, seeking to further pursue the collaborative development and commercialization of immuno-oncology treatments. Gilead will pay $125 million up front, as well as a $20 million equity investment. It can opt in to up to 15 programs over the seven-year period, paying Tango up to $410 million per program.
- Sanofi inks $3.68B deal to buy California autoimmune drugmaker
Sanofi has agreed to buy South San Francisco, Calif.-based Principia Biopharma for $3.68 billion.
- Biogen inks $1B+ deal with Denali for Parkinson's treatment
Cambridge, Mass.-based drugmaker Biogen has struck a more than $1 billion deal with South San Francisco-based biotech company Denali to co-develop and co-commercialize small molecule inhibitors to treat Parkinson's disease.
- AstraZeneca to pay Emergent $174M to expand production of COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Gaithersburg, Md.-based drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions has signed a $174 million deal with AstraZeneca, agreeing to scale up manufacturing for the British pharma giant's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo partner in $6B cancer drug deal
British drugmaker AstraZeneca has signed a deal with Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo to develop an oncology drug with fewer side effects than traditional cancer treatments. Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will pay Daiichi Sankyo $1 billion up front, another $1 billion after the drug gains regulatory approval, and up to $4 billion for future sales.
- Gilead deal gives it option to buy California drugmaker for $1.25B
Gilead plans to invest $300 million to acquire a 49.9 percent stake in Brisbane, Calif.-based Tizona Therapeutics and has signed a deal giving it the option to acquire the rest of the drugmaker for an additional $1.25 billion.
- GlaxoSmithKline invests $164M in 5 CureVac vaccines
GlaxoSmithKline has acquired a 10 percent stake in German biotech company CureVac for $163.67 million. The deal focuses on developing five mRNA-based vaccines and monoclonal antibodies to prevent and treat infectious diseases.
