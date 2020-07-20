GlaxoSmithKline invests $164M in CureVac's 5 mRNA vaccines

GlaxoSmithKline on July 20 bought a 10 percent stake in German biotech company CureVac for a $163.67 million price tag.

The deal focuses on developing five mRNA-based vaccines and monoclonal antibodies to prevent and treat infectious diseases. CureVac, which is backed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, was targeted for the deal due to its advancement in mRNA technology and RNA manufacturing capabilities.

The deal will not involve GSK with CureVac's existing COVID-19 mRNA and rabies vaccine research programs.

"GSK's self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) vaccine technology has shown us the potential of mRNA technology to advance the science of vaccine development, and CureVac's experience complements our own expertise," Roger Connor, president of GSK's vaccine division, said in a news release. "Through the application of mRNA technology, including SAM, we hope to be able to develop and scale up advanced vaccines and therapies to treat and prevent infectious diseases quicker than ever before."

