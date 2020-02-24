10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a vice president of pharmacy.
- Boston Medical Center seeks an inpatient pharmacy manager.
- Christiana Care (Wilmington, Del.) seeks a pharmacy operations director.
- Memorial Hermann Health Systems (Houston) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a chief pharmacy executive.
- Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
