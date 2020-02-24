10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a vice president of pharmacy.



Boston Medical Center seeks an inpatient pharmacy manager.



Christiana Care (Wilmington, Del.) seeks a pharmacy operations director.



Memorial Hermann Health Systems (Houston) seeks a pharmacy manager.



NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a chief pharmacy executive.



Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.) seeks a pharmacy director.



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

More articles on pharmacy:

Walgreens told consultants to erase mention of pharmacists complaints, review finds

Pharmacies need to put value over volume, Cleveland Clinic's chief pharmacy officer says

Hormone-blocking drug is 8 times more expensive when used for kids, report finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.