Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a vice president of pharmacy.

  2. Boston Medical Center seeks an inpatient pharmacy manager. 

  3. Christiana Care (Wilmington, Del.) seeks a pharmacy operations director. 

  4. Memorial Hermann Health Systems (Houston) seeks a pharmacy manager. 

  5. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations manager. 

  6. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a chief pharmacy executive. 

  7. Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
     
  8. Regions Hospital (St. Paul, Minn.) seeks a pharmacy director. 

  9. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a pharmacy manager. 

  10. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager. 

