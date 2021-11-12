Sepsis-related deaths highest among older people, CDC finds

In 2019, three-fourths of the country's 201,092 sepsis-related deaths were among people aged 65 and older, according to a report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics published Nov. 10.

Four more findings:

1. Overall, these deaths declined from 2000 to 2019 among adults aged 65 and older.

2. Sepsis-related death rates increased with age and were nearly five times higher among adults aged 85 and older at 750 per 100,000 people, compared to the rate among adults aged 65-74 at 150.7 per 100,000.

3. Among those aged 65 and older, sepsis deaths in 2019 were highest among Black adults at 377.4 per 100,000 people. The death rates for white, Hispanic and Asian adults were 275.7, 245.4 and 180 per 100,000 people, respectively.

4. Overall, rural areas saw higher sepsis-related death rates in 2019 among adults aged 65 and older compared to urban areas.

To view the full report, click here.