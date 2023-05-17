Patient safety group awards 3 health systems for recall alert programs

ECRI has named three health systems as recipients of its 2023 Alerts Impact Award — which recognizes excellence in recall management programs.

The winners are Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health; Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health; and York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health, the patient safety organization said in a May 17 announcement.

"This year's recipients show incredible resilience and a firm commitment to delivering safer care to patients through proactive and automated alerts workflow processes," said Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD, president and CEO of ECRI. "We congratulate them for demonstrating improved outcomes, increased efficiencies, and excellence in safety and compliance."

Submissions were judged on an organization's ability to "build a successful recall management program," including factors such as outcomes, strong leadership and policy, interdepartmental collaboration, program compliance, and reporting processes.