Hospitals with fewer ICU beds linked to worse COVID-19 outcomes

Patients with COVID-19 who were admitted to smaller hospitals with less than 50 intensive care unit beds had a higher risk of death, a new study shows.

Published in JAMA Internal Medicine, the study assessed 2,215 adults with COVID-19 who were admitted to ICUs at 65 hospitals across the U.S. from March 4 to April 4.

The patients had at least one underlying condition. After 28 days of ICU admission, 784 patients had died, 824 had been discharged and 607 remained hospitalized.

Patients admitted to hospitals with fewer than 50 ICU beds had a more than threefold higher risk of death compared to patients admitted to hospitals with more than 100 ICU beds.

