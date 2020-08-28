CMS approves accrediting organization for psychiatric hospitals

DNV GL Healthcare, a hospital accrediting organization, can now certify psychiatric hospitals to participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs.

CMS on July 30 granted the organization deeming authority for the hospitals for the next four years.

DNV GL Healthcare is now the second organization in the U.S. permitted to accredit psychiatric hospitals, alongside The Joint Commission.

