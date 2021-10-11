Black COVID-19 patients less likely to receive medical follow-ups, study finds

Listen
A University of Michigan study published Oct.11 found Black COVID-19 patients are less likely to receive medical follow-ups after hospitalizations and more likely to experience longer wait times to return to work.
Researchers gathered data on 2,217 adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 60 days following hospitalization from 38 hospitals around the state between March 16, 2020, and July 1, 2020.
Key takeaways:
- Fifty percent of patients of color were readmitted within 60 days after being released.
- A total of 108 patients reported no follow-up from with a primary care physician following discharge, 64.8 percent of those reporting were Black or Hispanic.
- Black patients experienced an average 35.5 day delay to return to work while Hispanic patients experienced an average of 10.5 day delays.
- Patients of color were more than 65 percent more likely to experience moderate to severe financial impact.
- Highest number of deaths following discharge were among white patients (21.5 percent).
- Less than a quarter of patients discharged back to assisted living, skilled nursing facilities, or subacute rehabilitation facilities remained at those locations in the 60 days following discharge.