Black COVID-19 patients less likely to receive medical follow-ups, study finds

A University of Michigan study published Oct.11 found Black COVID-19 patients are less likely to receive medical follow-ups after hospitalizations and more likely to experience longer wait times to return to work.

Researchers gathered data on 2,217 adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 60 days following hospitalization from 38 hospitals around the state between March 16, 2020, and July 1, 2020.

Key takeaways: