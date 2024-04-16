Akron Children's, Cincinnati Children's expand partnership

Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital has expanded its collaboration with Cincinnati Children's to provide a wider range of specialty care for children in eastern Ohio, the organization said April 16.

Building upon a decade-long partnership in kidney transplants, the two health systems will now collaborate on pediatric otolaryngology, hepatology and bone marrow transplant services.

Cincinnati Children's specialists will provide care at Akron Children's locations, reducing the need for patients to travel. Specialty care will also be available via telemedicine.

The health systems said they'll continue to explore other clinical collaborations, research and educational opportunities based on the region's evolving needs.

"We are proud to build upon our successful collaboration with Cincinnati Children's to ensure Akron Children's patients can receive complex care, close to home, only traveling to Cincinnati in rare instances," Chris Gessner, Akron Children's president and CEO, said in a news release shared with Becker's.