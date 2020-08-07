5 ways hospitals can boost clinician engagement in quality improvement

Dedicated time, mentorship and participation in a professional quality improvement network are the most significant factors to nurture clinicians' self-efficacy and effectiveness in QI, according to a study published in International Journal for Quality in Health Care.

Researchers at Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health analyzed survey responses from 212 clinicians who are members and fellows of the International Society for Quality in Healthcare. They measured self-efficacy and effectiveness of clinicians in conducting and leading QI activities.

Five main factors that increased clinicians' effectiveness in QI:

1. Dedicated time for quality improvement.

2. Working within multidisciplinary improvement teams.

3. Professional development in QI, including formal training inside and outside the organization and QI organizational memberships.

4. Ability to select areas for improvement that the clinician views as high priority or that interests them.

5. Organizational values and culture that supports QI.

The study also found that some of the most successful clinical QI initiatives focused on improving patient safety and reduction in medical errors, reducing waits and delays in care, reducing overuse of unnecessary services, improving patient- and family-centered care, and/or reducing health disparities.

