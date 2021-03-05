12% of children hospitalized with COVID-19 develop kidney injury, study finds

Among 152 children hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 developed acute kidney injury, according to a study published March 3 in Kidney International.

Researchers analyzed the medical records of patients under the age of 18 who were hospitalized with COVID-19 across four Northwell Health hospitals in New York between March 9 and Aug. 13. Of 152 patients in the study cohort, 55 had multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

In total, 18 patients, or 11.8 percent, developed acute kidney injury.

Those with MIS-C were more likely to develop acute kidney injury, with 10 children, or 18.2 percent, developing the condition. A total of eight children, or 8.2 percent, of those without MIS-C developed acute kidney injury.

Overall, children with acute kidney injury were hospitalized for longer than those without, the findings showed. Heart function issues were more common among patients with MIS-C associated with COVID-19.

For the majority of children with acute kidney injury, the condition resolved before the patient was discharged from the hospital.

